Casualties reported in shootout near security service office in Moscow, gunman ‘neutralised’

Security officers block a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019.

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media. FSB says it has "neutralised" a gunman who opened fire and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised," agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details.

Several videos shot from different vantage points showed armed men running out of the office as gunfire rang out, with some reports saying there were casualties.

Authorities have closed traffic on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, the official Moscow traffic Twitter account said, without giving any reason.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said police have cordoned off the area of the incident and were not letting pedestrians pass, while three ambulances were going to the site.

The incident happened near the headquarters of the FSB security service, ahead of the Day of Security Service celebrated on December 20.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)