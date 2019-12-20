Chance the Rapper and Common among NBA All-Star performers

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Singers Chance the Rapper and Common will headline at the NBA's next All-Star Game in February, the league has announced.

The annual clash of top-flight basketball talent will be held on February 16 in Chicago, where both artists are from, the NBA said Thursday.

Hip-hop artist and three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, who is also an activist on social issues, will perform a medley of his hits at halftime, including tracks from his debut album "The Big Day", released in July.

It will be a rare occasion to watch the 26-year-old live at the start of next year after he canceled his US tour this week, saying on Instagram he wanted to spend time with his family and work on new music.

The winner of a slew of top awards, rapper Common will also take the stage at the 69th All-Star game.

Chicago has a rich basketball history with local team the Bulls dominating the League for much of the nineties and winning six titles with legend Michael Jordan.

The All-Star Game will take place at the United Center and be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories, in over 40 languages.

© 2019 AFP