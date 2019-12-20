Late Hoffenheim comeback condemns Dortmund to defeat

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Sergis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric scored late goals as Hoffenheim fought back for a 2-1 win to stop Borussia Dortmund from moving within a point of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on Friday.

Adamyan and Kramaric responded following the break after Mario Goetze, who was making his first start in over a month, opened the scoring in the first half.

Dortmund remain in fourth, four points behind Leipzig and second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Hoffenheim jump to sixth with the German top flight heading into a month-long winter break after this weekend.

With club captain Marco Reus ruled out until January with a muscular problem Dortmund coach Lucien Favre named Goetze in attack.

The hosts made four changes from the midweek victory at Union Berlin, a first win in five games, as Norway's Havard Nordtveit made his first start for the club in more than a year at centre-back.

Dortmund led after 16 minutes of play as Achraf Hakimi found acres of space down the right wing.

The Morocco wing-back, on loan from Real Madrid, pulled back a low cross into the box and Goetze tapped home from short range despite Sebastian Rudy's goal-line efforts.

With six minutes left of the half Thorgan Hazard was denied a chance to double Dortmund's lead following a superb Oliver Baumann save.

Despite Dortmund dominating the game and having 10 shots on goal, Hoffenheim were level with 11 minutes to play.

Manuel Akanji made a messy attempt at a clearance and Armenia winger Adamyan equalised.

The unexpected comeback was complete when Kramaric beat Roman Buerki with a spinning header four minutes from time.

On Saturday, Leipzig host Augsburg and third-placed Bayern welcome Wolfsburg, before Gladbach head to a rejuvenated Hertha Berlin.

