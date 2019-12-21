Five memorable Carlo Ancelotti quotes

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has won a sackful of trophies as a player and manager... and earned a reputation as a joker during his long career.

AFP Sport picks out a selection of memorable quotes from and about the former Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

-'Hope to God it works'-

"You tell them that all your experience tells you this is the best way to beat this particular opposition. You persuade them and you drill them, and you tell them so many times they can hear you when they go to sleep. Then, on the day of the game, you stand on the touchline and hope to God that it works."

Carlo Ancelotti on the powerlessness of being a manager.

- Chelsea strain -

"Everyone knows my situation. I don't have a problem managing the team for this reason. It's difficult, emotionally, when it's your father... but this is life. I have to do my best to stay close to him, but this is life."

Ancelotti found it difficult to balance his need to be with his ailing father in Italy and manage Chelsea during the 2010/11 season. His father subsequently died and the Italian was sacked when they failed to win a trophy a season after he brought them the domestic double.

- Joker -

"As a bloke, he's a really funny guy, always joke-telling. I have to translate, unfortunately, if he wants to crack into something quite humourous. But he tells the players jokes and seems to enjoy their company."

The late Ray Wilkins, Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, speaking in 2009.

-'Earthquake-proof -

"My ass is earthquake-proof."

Ancelotti, speaking in 2014 when at Real Madrid about how the fear of the sack had diminished as the years have gone on.

-'Destiny'-

"The team had done the maximum to win this game. So I couldn't be angry. I think this was destiny. Football is the most important of the less important things in the world."

The Italian comes to terms with his defeat in the 2005 Champions League final, when his AC Milan team were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after leading 3-0 at half-time.

