Football legend Didier Drogba: 'Sport is important for young people's development in Ivory Coast'

On a visit to the Ivory Coast, French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated a sports complex in the popular Koumassi district of Abidjan on Saturday, in the company of former football legend Didier Drogba, a hero of both Marseille and Chelsea, and French Olympic judo champion Priscilla Gneto, born in Ivory Coast.

This impressive new centre will offer sports facilities such as football and basketball courts on more than three hectares. It will serve as a model for the establishment of 80 other sports centres throughout the Ivory Coast.

Speaking with FRANCE 24, Didier Drogba said these new centres “will allow young people access to sport. Sport is very important for young people's development in the Ivory Coast.”

The former Marseille and Chelsea striker is also in the running for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF). Drogba said he “intends to get involved in the development of [his] country in terms of sport (...) to advance Ivorian football.”