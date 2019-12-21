French Foreign Minister Le Drian calls for stronger ties between Europe and Latin America

During a trip to Mexico on Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave an interview to FRANCE 24, during which he called for stronger ties between Europe and Latin America.

Advertising Read more

“The time has come to strengthen the ties between Europe and Latin America,” Le Drian said, speaking to FRANCE 24’s Alvaro Sierra in a French school in Mexico City on Friday, December 20.

“Latin America is an important continent for France. We have a historic presence there at a cultural level and in terms of shared values, thanks in particular to the French Revolution,” he said.

Asked about the protest movements that have taken place all over Latin America in the last few months, Le Drian said he deplored the violence.

“My feeling is that a political solution must be found in each country that is the result of dialogue and avoids this kind of confrontation and violence,” he said.

The French foreign minister also spoke of the extension of FRANCE 24’s Spanish-language channel.

“France 24 is a very important tool. It provides a visual representation of information in the world, a neutral and objective vision. This is why we must strengthen France 24’s presence around the world,” he said.