Heavy snows forces cancellation of women's downhill at Val d'Isere

Advertising Read more

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP)

Heavy snow and strong winds at Val d'Isere forced World Cup organisers to cancel Saturday's women's downhill.

The start of the race was initially pushed back two hours on Saturday morning following heavy overnight snowfall which meant extra time was needed to clear the Oreiller-Killy.

However, the persistent snowfall, which began on Friday, hampered the clear-up and led to the cancellation of the race.

Last week's men's giant slalom at Val d'Isere was cancelled because of high winds.

Sunday's combined is also at risk as the weather forecast remains poor with 40-60 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

On the other side of the Alps, in Val Gardena (Italy), Saturday's men's downhill was also cancelled due to bad weather.

© 2019 AFP