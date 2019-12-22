Kobayashi warms up for Four Hills defence with Swiss victory

Advertising Read more

Engelberg (Switzerland) (AFP)

World Cup ski jumping champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan warmed up for his Four Hills title defence with a second victory of the season at Engelberg on Sunday.

The 23-year-old triumphed in wet, warm conditions, taking his 15th career win with leaps of 132.5m and 134m (272 points).

Second was Peter Prevc of Slovenia with 263.1 points ahead of Austria's Jan Hoerl with 262.0 points.

Kobayashi, who last season became just the third man to complete a Four Hills clean-sweep, had already won in Klingenthal this season.

The 2019/2020 Four Hills starts with qualification in Oberstdorf on December 28.

© 2019 AFP