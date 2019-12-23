Skip to main content
Algeria’s powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died

General Ahmed Gaid Salah, 79, was one of Algeria's most influential power brokers. Ryad Kramdi, AFP
Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died at 79, at a time of bitter political divisions over the military's dominant role in the major energy exporter.

Africa's largest country has been riven by mass protests since February demanding a wholesale change in the ruling elite, including that the army step back from politics.

