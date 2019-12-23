Algeria’s powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died
Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died at 79, at a time of bitter political divisions over the military's dominant role in the major energy exporter.
Africa's largest country has been riven by mass protests since February demanding a wholesale change in the ruling elite, including that the army step back from politics.
