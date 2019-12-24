Injury-hit Seahawks poised to bring back Marshawn Lynch: US reports

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Marshawn Lynch, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, has agreed to a short-term contract with the Seattle Seahawks, US media reported Monday night.

The 33-year-old runningback last suited up for six games with the Oakland Raiders during the 2018 NFL season.

He is expected to sign a one-year deal for the remainder of this season, US sports broadcasters ESPN and CBSSports.com reported.

The Seahawks have just one game left in the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Lynch's last game in the NFL was in October 2018 when as a member of the Raiders he lost 27-3 to his former team.

Seattle are desperate this season for help at the runningback position after losing C.J. Prosise with a broken arm, and Chris Carson to a hip injury.

Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL. Travis Homer is the only other runningback on the roster.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday night, Lynch was asked by Beastmode Productions why he chose Seattle, he replied: "We got history there. We got unfinished business."

Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010 to 2015 after being traded by the Buffalo Bills.

This would be the second time Lynch has announced his retirement then had a change of heart -- the first time was in February 2016 when he came out of retirement to join the Raiders.

He lasted two seasons with Oakland, accumulating 1,267 yards, ten touchdowns, and had 35 receptions for 235 yards.

The Seahawks have also reportedly signed runningback Robert Turbin, who spent his first three NFL seasons in Seattle.

