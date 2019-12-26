The Debate

Parisians did not wait for this December's mass transit strikes to get in the saddle. In one year, bike use in the French capital is up 54 percent. It's the culmination of years of growing restrictions on cars, the introduction of bike-sharing services, and most recently the construction of bike lanes across the French capital...just in time for March 2020 municipal elections.

Incumbent Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will be vying for another six-year term, which would make her the host mayor for the 2024 Olympics. What kind of city will Paris be when it welcomes the world? And how is it doing on transport and mobility? We ask our panel about the alternatives, including those now-ubiquitous electric scooters.



We also ask how the land of the Tour de France feels about a means of locomotion that's brought workers to the factory and turned professional riders into idols in the past. Today's French citizens can sometimes seem less in love with the bike than many of their European neighbours. Is that all about to change?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Ariana Mozafari.

