Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in Likud party leadership primary

(File photo) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 30, 2019. Ronen Zvulun/File photo, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections.

"A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted an hour after polls closed.

Initial results showed Netanyahu comfortably beating rival Gideon Saar, though a final tally was expected to take several hours.

"With God's and your help, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the upcoming elections and we will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements," Netanyahu added.

Around 57,000 Likud members cast their ballots across the country throughout Thursday.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, tweeted after polls closed thanking his supporters, volunteers and voters.

(AFP)

