Week in Review: No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame, India cracks down and 'the great collapse' of humanity

Notre-Dame has no Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803 and a look at what French businesses can expect in 2020 in light of the ongoing strike. And is it already too late? Debating "the great collapse" of humanity.

No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time in two centuries



Notre-Dame Cathedral did not hold a Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803 as workers continue to rebuild the Paris landmark eight months after a devastating fire.

Why France’s ‘unsustainable’ pension system may well be sustainable

Several weeks into a crippling transport strike that has wreaked havoc on Christmas holiday plans, the French government struggles to persuade a sceptical public – and increasingly critical experts – that its controversial pension overhaul is as vital as it claims.

Green groups hail landmark ruling as Dutch Supreme Court mandates steep emission cuts

The Netherlands' Supreme Court upheld a ruling Friday requiring the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 25 percent below 1990 levels within a year. Climate campaigners call the decision “an immense victory”.

The best of times, the worst of times for India’s Modi

The year began with an electoral landslide for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but is ending in an unprecedented display of opposition against his divisive policies. But police crackdowns and an organised Hindu right-wing mobilisation could make 2020 a very violent year for the world’s largest democracy.

India cracks down on free expression as protests against citizenship law grow

Facing mass protests over a citizenship law that excludes Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government imposes a crackdown on freedom of expression not seen in the country since the “Emergency” of the late 1970s.

Mohammad Anas Qureshi, 20, with the national flag of India in front of riot police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. Danish Siddiqui, Reuters

Exclusive: 'The authorities must respond to the people’s rightful demands,' says Iran's Guardian Council

Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, a spokesman for Iran’s Guardian Council, tells FRANCE 24 that security forces had a duty to respond to “disturbances, vandalism, attacks against government centres and the destruction of people’s property” during a crackdown on nationwide protests in November.

TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

French Foreign Minister Le Drian calls for stronger ties between Europe and Latin America

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave an interview to FRANCE 24 while on a trip to Mexico, calling for stronger ties between Europe and Latin America and for a return dialogue in the countries hit by anti-government protests.

Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks with France 24 in Mexico on December 20 2019. FRANCE 24

THE DEBATE

Already too late? The argument over 'the great collapse' of humanity

Is it already too late? Is the great collapse already in motion? Even the ominous chants of Extinction Rebellion activists who shut down the heart of London in October sound overly optimistic to those who claim we've already passed the tipping point beyond which the overheating and overpolluting of the planet can only accelerate.

THE DEBATE France 24

PERSPECTIVE

Exploring the 21st century

When pushed to our absolute physical limits, what exactly are we capable of? How do exhaustion and fear affect our cognitive function, and how can we adapt to the challenges of a changing planet? In Perspective, we sat down with Franco-Swiss explorer Christian Clot.

PERSPECTIVE FRANCE 24

FOCUS

Jihadists still spreading terror in northern Syria

In northeastern Syria, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces feel abandoned by their Western allies. As Turkey becomes the major player in northern Syria, the Islamic State group is regaining strength and spreading death and terror. An estimated 10,000 jihadists are currently in Kurdish prisons, but are ready to take up arms again.

Focus France 24

THE 51 PERCENT

The female traveller: A booming tourism sector

The number of women solo travellers has skyrocketed in recent years. Sumptuous images of faraway exotic destinations on Instagram make these places seem easily accessible, but a risk of violence remains. Still, women should not be deterred, says Kelly Saunders, a Paris-based gender equality strategist working in the transport sector. She tells Annette Young how companies and governments need to do more to address the issue.

THE 51 PERCENT FRANCE 24

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Strikes and a slowing economy? What French businesses can expect in 2020

A look back at the year in business in France and forward to what 2020 might hold. Will the strikes over reforms to the French pension system continue next year, or will the government be forced into a compromise? The disruption means a difficult end to the year for many businesses in France. Should we expect an economic downturn in 2020? We also hear from two entrepreneurs about their big business goals for the coming year.

The disruption means a difficult end to the year for many businesses in France. Screen grab France 24

ENCORE!

'Tis the season to be cultural

Giant sea creature lanterns at Jardin des Plantes, the iconic musical "An American in Paris" and a trip to the Folies Gruss circus: "Encore!" celebrates the magic of Christmas with three cultural rendez-vous in the French capital.

ENCORE! France 24

FASHION

Six key fashion takeaways from 2019

In the world of fashion, 2019 represented nothing less than a paradigm shift. With the global conversation increasingly aware of the perils of climate change and overconsumption, fashion has had to adapt. With the public consuming differently, designers have had to find new ways to stay relevant. Shifting sartorial codes is no longer an idea, but an obligation. That goes for everyone from Jean Paul Gaultier and Chanel to the likes of Dior and Saint Laurent. FRANCE 24 takes a closer look.