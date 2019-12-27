Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan
Issued on: Modified:
AC Milan have signed Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Friday.
Advertising
Ibrahimovic, who last played for MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy this year, returns to Milan where he helped the club win their last league title in 2010-11 and scored 56 goals in 85 games in two seasons.
🔥🔴⚫#IZCOMING pic.twitter.com/gYevxuk9SO— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2019
🔥🔴⚫#IZCOMING pic.twitter.com/gYevxuk9SO— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2019
(AFP)
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label