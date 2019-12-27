Skip to main content
Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic smiles during a news conference ahead of the unveiling of a bronze statue of him near the soccer stadium in his hometown of Malmo, Sweden October 8, 2019.
AC Milan have signed Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Ibrahimovic, who last played for MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy this year, returns to Milan where he helped the club win their last league title in 2010-11 and scored 56 goals in 85 games in two seasons.

