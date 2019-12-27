Rugby star Davies wins Welsh Grand National with Potters Corner

Advertising Read more

A horse part-owned by Wales rugby union international Jonathan Davies won the Welsh Grand National steeplechase at Chepstow on Friday.

Potters Corner, a nine-year-old bay, is co-owned by Scarlets centre Davies and All Stars Sports Racing, with the syndicate run by former Dragons and Scarlets stalwart Gareth Maule.

And the patriotic fervour surrounding Friday's success was enhanced by the fact the horse is trained by Welshman Christian Williams in Ogmore-by-Sea and was ridden by Welsh teenage jockey Jack Tudor.

"It's an absolute dream for us," Davies, currently wearing a leg brace following knee surgery, told the BBC after the race.

"Christian has been amazing with him and deserves all the plaudits.

"It's been amazing. I can't stop smiling. I'm over the moon."

Potters Corner edged out 16 other runners to become the first Welsh-trained winner since 1965 as he took the £85,425 ($111,809, 99,980 euros) first prize.

Elated trainer Williams told Sky Sports after the race: "You know what ground you're going to get at Chepstow.

"He relishes the soft conditions, so it was brilliant. We've got a good horse advertising us now on the big days."

