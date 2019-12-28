Car bomb rocks Somali capital Mogadishu, killing at least 20

A car bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Saturday morning, killing at least 20 people, police said.

Police said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.



"The blast was devastating, and I could confirm more than 20 civilians killed, there were many more wounded, but the toll can be higher," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed.



A government spokesman quoted by the Associated Press gave a higher death toll of 30, adding that the toll was expected to rise further.



Dozens of wounded people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, police said.



A large black plume of smoke rose above the capital.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab often carries out such attacks.



The extremist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the seaside city.



The attack again raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country's security in the coming months from an African Union force.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

