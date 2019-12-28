Murray out of Australian Open

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Andy Murray has been ruled out of next month's Australian Open due to injury, it was announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Scot suffered a pelvic problem playing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup last month and his agent, Matt Gentry, said in a statement the issue "hasn't cleared up as quickly as hoped".

Murray had hoped to make his return to Grand Slam action in Melbourne following a hip operation in January.

But concerns over the fitness of the 32-year-old, five times a losing Australian Open finalist, were raised when he cancelled as scheduled block of training in Miami.

As a result the Scot won't be back at Melbourne Park, the scene of an emotional press conference last year where he suggested he might retire as a result of his hip injury.

Despite being less than fully fit Murray then took part in a gruelling five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

A fortnight later double Olympic gold medallist Murray, twice a Wimbledon champion and the winner of the 2012 US Open singles, had hip resurfacing surgery and started his return to action at the Queen's Club grass-court event in London in June.

October saw Murray win the European open in Antwerp, a victory that suggested he could still contend for major honours.

But Saturday's announcement means he will not play again until February at the earliest, with Murray also ruled out of representing Great Britain at the ATP Cup in Sydney starting on January 3.

© 2019 AFP