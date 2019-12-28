Paris blazes to fourth straight Bormio downhill win

Advertising Read more

Bormio (Italy) (AFP)

Italy's Dominik Paris blazed to a fourth straight men's World Cup downhill win on his home piste in Bormio on Saturday.

The 30-year-old clocked a blistering 1min 55.37sec down the imposing 'Stelvio' slope in the Italian Alps to finish 0.08sec ahead of Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl.

Defending World Cup downhill champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland finished third, 0.26sec behind Paris, for his fourth podium in as many races this season.

Paris, who also won Friday's downhill which replaced last week's cancelled race from Val Gardena, has now won six times in Bormio -- five times in the downhill and in the Super-G last season.

The Italian takes first place in the overall World Cup standings and the downhill standing.

Paris leads Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who finished fourth, by 55 points in the overall standings, and is four points ahead of Feuz who moves to second in the downhill standings.

It was the Italian's 18th World Cup win, of which 14 are in the downhill, for a total of 36 podium career finishes.

The race was interrupted as Austrian Hannes Reichelt was airlifted by helicopter after falling early and suffering a suspected knee injury.

Sunday will feature the alpine combined -- Super-G and slalom -- a discipline in which France's Alexis Pinturault is the reigning world champion.

© 2019 AFP