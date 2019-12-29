Pinturault snatches World Cup combined win in Bormio

Advertising Read more

Bormio (Italy) (AFP)

France's Alexis Pinturault snatched victory in the men's alpine skiing World Cup combined event in Bormio on Sunday, as Dominik Paris was denied a hat-trick of wins this weekend.

World combined champion Pinturault, 28, had placed 12th in the morning's super-G run, but sealed his third win of the season after the slalom run down the 'Stelvio' piste in the Italian Alps.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had led in the super-G but settled for second, 0.51sec behind the French skier, with Swiss Loic Meillard third at 0.56.

"I'm really happy, it was a difficult day especially with the super-G, the slalom's not easy especially against the downhillers," said Pinturault.

"Here in Bormio, it's a really long flat. I told myself I have no choice but to attack as much as possible and see what happens."

Local hero Paris had claimed back-to-back downhill wins on Friday and Saturday, extending his winning streak on his home course to four consecutive races.

The 30-year-old had been just 0.03sec behind Kilde after the Super-G run, but lost his rhythm in the slalom and finished way back, seven minutes adrift.

The combined event has been revamped with the best skiers from the super-G starting first in the slalom, reversing the usual order with the aim of favouring the speed specialists.

Pinturault had been in doubt before the race after picking up a thigh injury last time out in Alta Badia.

This season he has also won the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria and the slalom at home in Val d'Isere, bringing his tally to 26 World Cup career wins.

© 2019 AFP