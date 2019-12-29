Shiffrin takes slalom lead to near Lienz sweep

Advertising Read more

Lienz (Austria) (AFP)

Mikaela Shiffrin moved one step away from making it a clean sweep in Lienz after taking the lead in Sunday's World Cup slalom, a day after charging to victory in the giant slalom.

Defending overall champion Shiffrin finished her first run in 54.54 seconds, 0.26sec ahead of Petra Vlhova, who finished second to the American last season.

Shiffrin, 24, has won the last three overall World Cup titles and looks set to extend her lead in this year's general classification, which sees her 215 points ahead of Italian Federica Brignone, who finished nearly two minutes off the pace in her first run.

A win Sunday would also consolidate Shiffrin's lead in the slalom classification and extend her number of individual World Cup wins to 64.

Her triumph in the giant slalom on Saturday put her out on her own in second place for women's wins, one ahead of retired Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell.

She is closing in on men's skiing legend Marcel Hirscher's total of 67 but still has some way to go to catch compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who racked up 82 wins before hanging up her skis at the end of last season.

© 2019 AFP