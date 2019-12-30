French restaurants struggle to cope amid nationwide strikes

French restaurants are struggling to cope with the effects of ongoing nationwide strikes over pension reform plans on what is normally one of the busiest days of the year, New Year's Eve.

"We're still hoping for some drop-ins on the night [of New Year's Eve]," says restaurant owner Didier Desert.

"In the best scenario, we could get 70 to 80 covers, but that's a real drop from previous years."

The restaurant usually makes 1 percent of its annual turnover on New Year's Eve.

Restaurants have seen a 40 percent drop in December. Hotels also saw a drop in bookings of 30 percent in the same period.

Industry representatives say that in Paris, that translates to a loss of at least €200 to €300 million.

