Greek Jews slam synagogue graffiti attack

Athens (AFP)

Jewish community leaders in Greece on Tuesday slammed the "profane" daubing of anti-semitic slogans at a recently-restored synagogue, the latest in a series of similar incidents.

"Shameful and insulting slogans, which profane the recently restored historic synagogue of Trikala, provoke indignation and deep sadness," Central Jewish Council of Greece (KIS) said in a statement.

"Jewish snakes out," was just one slogan daubed in bright blue paint on the wall of the building, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) north of Athens and one of the oldest synagogues in the country.

KIS added the incident showed "the struggle against anti-semitism must continue" while calling on Greek authorities to take "all measures to arrest those behind this desecration and protect Jewish sites in Trikala," one of Greece's oldest Jewish communities going back centuries.

There has been a spate of similar incidents in Greece, where the Jewish community today numbers just a few thousand.

© 2019 AFP