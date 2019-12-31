Live special: Carlos Ghosn, what's next?

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled to Lebanon from Japan — where he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct — surprising even his lawyer, who deemed his client's behaviour 'inexcusable'. The 65-year-old auto tycoon said he had "not fled justice" but "escaped injustice and political persecution", 13 months after his arrest stunned the business world.

Now, as questions fly over how Ghosn masterminded his exit from Japan and what fate awaits the fallen executive after this newest twist in an extraordinary saga, join FRANCE 24 for our special coverage, "Carlos Ghosn, what's next?", from noon Paris time.

