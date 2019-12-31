The 2010’s through the eyes of our journalists

As an eventful decade draws to a close, a selection of FRANCE 24 journalists look back on some of the historic moments that shaped the past 10 years.

Uprisings in the Arab world heralded change at the start of the decade, but they were largely crushed or subverted before a new round protests, this time across the world, erupted again as the decade drew to a close.



Between the two waves of global protests, the decade witnessed a range of extraordinary events, from Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the 2016 US presidential election to the shock Brexit vote earlier that year. Terrorist attacks shook France in 2015, with the January 7 attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and the November 13 Paris attacks. Meanwhile women across the world, galvanised by the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse exposure, took to social media to launch the #MeToo movement.



The last decade saw a number of shock election results, changes, social movements and uprisings. But which events have really left their mark?



As we enter a new decade, we asked some of our FRANCE 24 journalists to look back and tell us which moments, in their opinion, really contributed to shaping the world as we see it today.