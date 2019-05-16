The Debate

The battle over abortion: Alabama ban opens new chapter in bitter fight

It's a tale of two Americas: The same nation that's spearheading the #MeToo movement has a growing number of states that are either banning or severely restricting abortion rights. Alabama's governor has now signed into law an outright ban, except in cases where the woman's life is in danger. Next stop, the courts. Authors of the bill say their aim is to overturn the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion. They have already scored major successes in curbing abortion access.

ADVERTISING Produced by Alessandro XENOS, Juliette LAURAIN and Ingri BERGO.