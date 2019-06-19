Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Debate

Off and running: What eventual Trump re-election would mean for Europe

Date created :

By: François PICARD Follow

How does Europe prepare for the possibility of four more years? Donald Trump formally launched his bid for reelection at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening. His tenure so far has included skirmishes with Brussels, Berlin and Paris over trade, climate change and defence as well as an embrace of like-minded eurosceptics from Italy, Poland, Hungary and the Brexit camp in the UK. We discuss to what extent Trump is the embodiment of a broader blowback against globalisation.

ADVERTISING

Produced by Alessandro XENOS, Juliette LAURAIN and Jimena MORALES-VELASCO

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.