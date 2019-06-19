The Debate

Off and running: What eventual Trump re-election would mean for Europe

How does Europe prepare for the possibility of four more years? Donald Trump formally launched his bid for reelection at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening. His tenure so far has included skirmishes with Brussels, Berlin and Paris over trade, climate change and defence as well as an embrace of like-minded eurosceptics from Italy, Poland, Hungary and the Brexit camp in the UK. We discuss to what extent Trump is the embodiment of a broader blowback against globalisation.

ADVERTISING Produced by Alessandro XENOS, Juliette LAURAIN and Jimena MORALES-VELASCO