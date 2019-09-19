Middle East matters

Iraq by night: Letting loose in Baghdad
Issued on: Modified:
With more than 50 percent of Iraq's population under 19 years old, young Iraqis want to reclaim their freedoms and are calling for a change of mentality in the conservative society. At night, some head to concert cafés or even electro parties in the capital, Baghdad, held amid tight security. Our correspondents Simona Foltyn and Lucile Wassermann report.
