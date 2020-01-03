Rabada spoils England’s morning

Advertising Read more

Cape Town (AFP)

Kagiso Rabada struck shortly before lunch to spoil what had been a solid morning for England on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

England were 67 for two at lunch after captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat.

Rabada ended a 55-run second-wicket partnership between Dom Sibley and Joe Denly when he had Sibley caught behind for 34 in the second over of his second spell.

Sibley and Denly (21 not out) batted solidly on an easy-paced pitch after the early dismissal of Zak Crawley, who was caught behind off Vernon Philander for four in the third over of the match.

Crawley was playing in place of Rory Burns, who was ruled out of the rest of the four-match World Test Championship series after damaging ligaments in his left ankle while playing football in a warm-up before Thursday’s final net practice.

In a second blow for England, fast bowler Jofra Archer did not play because of a right elbow injury.

Crawley’s wicket was a typical dismissal for Philander, who has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the series.

He bowled on a probing line on or around off stump and found the edge of Crawley’s bat with a ball which deviated slightly off the pitch.

