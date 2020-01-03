Rhys Webb eligible for Wales Six Nations campaign

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Rhys Webb is eligible to play for Wales in the 2020 Six Nations after it was announced earlier this week he will return to Ospreys from Toulon, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

The French Top 14 side agreed to the scrum-half's early release from his contract for family reasons, and he will rejoin the Ospreys next season.

Webb was originally eligible for Wales again from July 1, but the WRU announced that the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) had agreed to an application from Webb for a six-month dispensation, during which time new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider him.

Webb, 31, last played for the country in December 2017.

His move to Toulon, having not met the minimum 60-cap selection requirement for players playing outside Wales, meant he could not be considered for the national team.

"The Welsh Rugby Union can confirm that Rhys Webb will be eligible for selection for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations," the WRU said in a statement.

It added: "Following the 31-times capped scrum-half's contractual commitment to return to play his club rugby in Wales with the Ospreys next season, the Professional Rugby Board has agreed to an application from the player and his representative to allow a six-month dispensation from the senior player selection policy, during which new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider Webb for selection."

Webb is now likely to be named in Pivac's Six Nations squad, strengthening Wales' scrum-half options alongside Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams.

Wales, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in Japan under the now-departed Warren Gatland, kick off their Six Nations campaign at home against Italy on February 1.

