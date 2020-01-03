Scotland star Gray agrees to join Exeter

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scotland lock Jonny Gray will leave Glasgow to join English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.

Gray has agreed a two-year contract with Exeter after earning the move with a series of stand-out performances for Glasgow and Scotland.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I see the move not only as a chance to experience something new, but at the same time it's a chance for me to develop myself, not only as a player, but as a person," Gray said.

Gray will get an up-close look at his new team when his current side host Exeter in a European Champions Cup clash next week.

With 55 caps for Scotland, Gray, who played in the recent World Cup in Japan, will bring a wealth of experience to Exeter, who sit top of the Premiership at present.

"Obviously, I've come up against the Chiefs in the past and I know just how tough a side they are and what the set-up is like down in Exeter," Gray said.

"You can see how well they have done in recent years and at this stage in my career, I just feel it's a great opportunity for me.

"I know I still have a lot to learn as a player, so hopefully the change of club will allow me to add new things to my game.

"Without doubt this was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make - and I will be giving everything between now and the end of the season to ensure my time there finishes on a high."

© 2020 AFP