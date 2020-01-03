Stanley Cup winner Berube among NHL All-Star coaches

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Craig Berube of the defending champion St. Louis Blues and Todd Reirden of the league-leading Washington Capitals were among the coaches named Friday for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Boston's Bruce Cassidy and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will serve as the other coaches of divisional All-Star teams for the event January 25 in the Blues' home arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Select squads from each of the NHL's four divisions each will use the three skaters and a goaltender format for one-period games, the two winners meeting in the final period for the title.

Reirden, whose Capitals lead the NHL with 27 wins, will guide the Metropolitan division lineup, which includes Washington goalie Braden Holyby and John Carlson, whose 37 assists are most among NHL defensemen.

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin, an eight-time NHL goal-scoring king from Russia, declined to take part, saying he wanted to rest for the regular season.

Berube, whose Blues won their first Stanley Cup last year, guides a Central division squad that includes three St. Louis players -- goalie Jordan Binnington, forward Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Cassidy takes charge of the Atlantic division roster, which features Boston's David Pastrnak, this season's NHL's top goal scorer with 30, and his nearest rivals, Toronto's Auston Matthews on 27 and Buffalo's Jack Eichel on 26.

Gallant, the 2018 Adams trophy winner as NHL Coach of the Year, guides a Pacific division team that includes the NHL's assists leaders, Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid (64) and Leon Draisaitl (40).

Berube and Cassidy make their All-Star coaching debuts. Reirden is in for the second year in a row while Gallant is there for the third time in four years.

© 2020 AFP