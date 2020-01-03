At least one killed, suspect 'neutralised' after stabbing outside Paris

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris.

French police shot and killed a man in the suburb of Villejuif outside Paris on Friday after he stabbed several people in a public park. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun of the commune of L'Haÿ-les-Roses, where Villejuif is located, told BFM TV that one of the victims had died.

Two other victims were injured in the attack, one of them seriously, AFP reported.

The attacker died shortly after he was shot. Police have not yet commented on a possible motive for the attack.