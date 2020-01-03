Skip to main content
Live
#Iraq
#Turkey
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

At least one killed, suspect 'neutralised' after stabbing outside Paris

Issued on: Modified:

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris.
French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris. AFP archive
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French police shot and killed a man in the suburb of Villejuif outside Paris on Friday after he stabbed several people in a public park. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun of the commune of L'Haÿ-les-Roses, where Villejuif is located, told BFM TV that one of the victims had died.

Advertising

Two other victims were injured in the attack, one of them seriously, AFP reported. 

The attacker died shortly after he was shot. Police have not yet commented on a possible motive for the attack. 

 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.