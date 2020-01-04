Skip to main content
Live
#Iraq
#Turkey
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Children among more than a dozen killed in Burkina Faso bombing, security sources say

Issued on: Modified:

Soldiers patrol the village of Gorgadji, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, March 3, 2019.
Soldiers patrol the village of Gorgadji, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, March 3, 2019. Luc Gnago, Reuters (file photo)
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Fourteen civilians, including many schoolchildren, died Saturday when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, a security source told AFP.

Advertising

Four people were seriously hurt in the blast in Sourou province near the Mali border, the source added, as children returned to school after holidays.

“The vehicle hit a homemade bomb on the Toeni-Tougan road,” a second security source said. “Most of the dead are schoolchildren.”

Meanwhile, the army reported an attack against gendarmes at Inata in the north on Friday, saying “a dozen terrorists were neutralised”.

Since 2015, increasingly deadly Islamist attacks in Burkina have killed more than 750 people according to an AFP count, and forced 560,000 people from their homes according to UN figures.

The entire Sahel region, especially Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, is fighting jihadist insurgency with help from Western countries, but has not managed to stem the bloodshed.

(AFP)

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.