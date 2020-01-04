Skip to main content
Looking back at the legacy of Albert Camus, 60 years after his death

Albert Camus died January 4, 1960 at the age of 46.
Albert Camus died January 4, 1960 at the age of 46.
Albert Camus’ death, sixty years ago, stunned France. The French literary icon was just 46 years old when he died in a car crash southeast of Paris on January 4, 1960. 

The author of “The Stranger” was also a playwright, a journalist and a philosopher. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature at the age of 43.

Camus’s work often touched on themes of justice, freedom and revolt. He wielded his pen against the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, the Franco dictatorship in Spain, the horror of Soviet gulags, and the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

Algeria, where he was born, was often a central part of his writing, though his lack of a clear stance in favour of the country’s independence was heavily criticised.

FRANCE 24’s Axelle Simon and Wassim Cornet look back at the author’s legacy.

