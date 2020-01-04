Ski-jump sensation Lindvik nails iconic Innsbruck Four Hills win

Advertising Read more

Innsbruck (Austria) (AFP)

Norwegian outsider Marius Lindvik produced another mega-leap at the spectacular downtown Innsbruck ski-jump packed with holiday weekend crowds on Saturday three days after bursting onto the Four Hills map with a win at Garmisch.

Poland's Dawid Kubacki ran Lindvik a close second and took the overall Four Hills lead after this third of four legs with Monday's deciding leg scheduled for Bischofshofen, also in Austria.

Japan's defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi, who took a clean sweep last year, won the opening leg at Oberstdorf in Germany and is still in with a chance of the title.

On a grey day at the stadium on the Bergisel hill designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and which overlooks the Tyrolian city, Lindvik gave the 26,000 crowd something to cheer with his 133 metres qualifying effort.

"I hadn't really thought of the overall title," Lindvik told television after his victory was confirmed by just 1.3pts due to his superior technique

His first jump was accompanied by a clean landing and sent a ripple of approval through a knowing winter sports crowd.

Last Wednesday the 21-year-old posted a course record-equalling jump of 143.5 metres at Garmisch, meaning Saturday's leap confirms his star is rising as he sits second in the tight tournament standings.

Four Hills - Innsbruck:

1. Marius Lindvik (NOR) 253.3 points (133m + 120.5m)

2. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 252 (133m + 120.5m)

3. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 249.3 (126m + 131m)

Overall standings after three of four hills:

1. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 830.7 points

2. M. Lindvik (NOR) 821.6

3. Karl Geiger (GER) 817.4

4. Ryoyu Kobayashi (JPN) 817

