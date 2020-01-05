Hair dryer, steam iron fail to save rain-hit India-Sri Lanka T20 clash

Advertising Read more

Guwahati (India) (AFP)

Damp patches on the pitch due to rain forced the abandonment of the first Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka without a ball being bowled in Guwahati on Sunday despite groundsmen even turning to a hair dryer and steam iron in a desperate attempt to save the game.

The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series were covered after rain started falling just after the toss won by India skipper Virat Kohli who elected to bowl first.

But once the rain stopped, wet patches on the pitch were discovered as umpires and players, including Kohli, appeared unhappy with the playing conditions.

Even a hair drier and a steam iron were used to try and dry the dampness on the 22-yard strip but commentators criticised the ground staff for letting water seep through the covers.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra called it a "schoolboy error" on the part of the groundsmen.

Officials called off the match nearly three hours after the official start time of 07:00 pm (1330 GMT).

The second match is scheduled for Tuesday in Indore.

