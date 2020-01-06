Inside Thailand's free cannabis clinic

A medical clinic offering free cannabis oil to patients opened in Thailand in Monday, part of the government’s plans to tap into the lucrative medical marijuana market.

The Bangkok centre is the country's first dedicated cannabis clinic and follows the legalisation of medical marijuana in Thailand in 2018.



The clinic offers cannabis oil to treat everything from muscle pains to cancer and had over 400 patients visiting on its first day.



Though the country retains harsh legal penalties for recreational drug use, the Thai government has targeted the medical marijuana industry as a potential source of economic growth and has established its own production facilities.



By 2024, Asia’s medical cannabis market could be worth around $5.8 billion, according to a report published last year by market analyst Prohibition Partners.



There are plans to open a total of 77 cannabis clinics across Thailand, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.