Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#Iraq
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Trump threatens sanctions 'like they've never seen before' if Iraq expels US troops

Issued on: Modified:

(File photo) US President Donald Trump in California, November 14, 2019.
(File photo) US President Donald Trump in California, November 14, 2019. Tom Brenner, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.

Advertising

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build, long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump said that if Iraq asked U.S. forces to leave and it was not done on a friendly basis, "we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.” 

(REUTERS)

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.