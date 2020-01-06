Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#Iraq
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

New Yorkers march against anti-semitism following a wave of violent attacks on Jews

Issued on: Modified:

People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, N.Y., on December 28, 2019, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., December 29, 2019.
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, N.Y., on December 28, 2019, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., December 29, 2019. Amr Alfiky, Reuters
Text by: Jessica LE MASURIER Follow

New Yorkers of all faiths took to the streets on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish population and condemn anti-semitism. 

Advertising

Thousands of protestors marched from Foley Square in lower Manhattan across Brooklyn Bridge. The “No hate, no fear” march was organised by Jewish civil rights groups.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the march. 

There has been an increase in the number of violent attacks on Jews in New York and the surrounding areas. In December alone Jews were the target of multiple attacks – a deadly shooting at a Kosher store in New Jersey, a machete attack during Hanukkah at a rabbi’s house in the New York City suburb of Monsey and numerous attacks in Brooklyn, including one in Crown Heights were a man was hit in the face with a brick. 



Police recorded 421 hate crimes in NYC in 2019. Over half of them were directed at Jews.

The NYPD has stepped up patrols in Jewish neighbourhoods following the attacks.

 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.