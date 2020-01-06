Worcester's Fatialofa to have surgery on neck injury

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa will undergo surgery on a neck injury suffered in Saturday's Premiership match against Saracens, the Warriors announced on Monday.

Play was held up for almost 10 minutes as the 27-year-old received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's Hospital in London.

The Kiwi remains in intensive care with the Warriors confirming he is awake and alert and has his family with him.

"Initial scans were positive, showing no broken bones, however, he has some bruising and swelling on his spinal cord," Worcester said in a statement.

"He will undergo surgery this evening in order to relieve the pressure caused by the bruising and help restore function."

Worcester coach Alan Solomons admitted on Saturday had "massive concern" for his player after seeing Fatialofa carried from the field.

The club added that the Fatialofa family have been "overwhelmed" by the messages of support they have received from across the globe.

"Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages and offers of support from the rugby community across the world," Worcester's statement continued.

"Warriors players, staff and club co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have also been closely involved in supporting Michael and his family."

