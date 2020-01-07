Indian bowlers check Sri Lanka to 142-9 in second T20

Advertising Read more

Indore (India) (AFP)

Paceman Navdeep Saini led India's disciplined bowling attack to restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine in the second Twenty20 international in Indore on Tuesday.

Seam bowler Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets while Saini and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two each after India elected to bowl with the three-match series tied at 0-0 following the opening match being rained off.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals but it was Yadav's two key strikes including Kusal Perera, for 28, that further put a lid on the islanders' scoring.

Saini, who bowled opener Danushka Gunathilaka for 20 claimed Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught behind for nine, returned impressive figures of 2-18 from his four overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also took a wicket on return from his four-month injury lay-off after getting Dasun Shanaka bowled for seven with a slower ball.

Thakur returned in his final over and the team's 19th to rattle the lower-order with three strikes including two on successive deliveries.

Number eight Wanindu Hasaranga signed off the innings with three straight boundaries off Bumrah but the total still seems below par on what is said to be a good batting pitch.

