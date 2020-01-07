Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists'

PERSPECTIVE FRANCE 24

Anything a cartoonist draws is acceptable and can be published, assuming it abides by the law. That's the view of Nicolas Vadot of the Cartooning for Peace Foundation, who spoke to FRANCE 24 on the fifth anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack. Twelve people were killed in that rampage, many of them regular cartoonists of the French satirical magazine. The two terrorists who carried out the shocking attack were angered by Charlie Hebdo's satirical take on religion. Vadot tells us free speech is vital and young people should be educated to accept it, even if they don’t like it.