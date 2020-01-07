Rodgers urges Leicester to create 'new history'

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester to "create new history" by reaching the League Cup final.

The Premier League high-fliers, who last won the trophy in 2000, host Aston Villa in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley.

The 2016 Premier League champions, who are second in the league this season, have not reached a major final since.

"I'm aware the club hasn't been to a final for 20 years so let's get there then," Rodgers said on Tuesday.

"Let's not be worried too much about the past. Let's create this new history but we know we're going to have to play well to get there.

"It's always nice when you have something tangible to show for your progress."

Rodgers is expected to name a strong side as Leicester seek a first-leg advantage.

"It's important to stay calm, you don't need to magnify the importance of the game," he said. "Every game you go into you go with the intent to be aggressive, playing well and winning.

"It's the same preparation, very calm, full of details and how can we exploit any weaknesses Aston Villa may have?"

Rodgers said there was no change in James Maddison's contract situation, with talks continuing over a new deal.

"It's just ongoing. James is a player we are keen to keep here and help us on this journey," he said, with Maddison linked to Manchester United. "James and his reps are speaking with the club, which is great.

"These things take time but his level has not dropped. He is playing at a really high level."

Manchester United are taking on Manchester City in the other semi-final, with the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

