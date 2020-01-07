Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general: state TV

Advertising Read more

Kerman (Iran) (AFP)

A stampede at the funeral for a top Iranian general killed 32 people and injured 190 on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Kerman, state television reported.

"Unfortunately because of overcrowding 32 of our citizens lost their lives in the procession... and 190 were injured," the head of the country's emergency services, Pirhossein Koolivand, told the channel.

The injured were immediately transferred to hospital, he added.

AFP correspondents in Kerman said the streets of the southeastern city were packed with mourners for the funeral of Revilutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown.

People were seen taking refuge on hillsides around the city on state television.

Soleimani, the hugely popular head of the Guards' Quds Force, was assassinated on Friday in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport, an operation that shocked the Islamic republic.

Tuesday's funeral comes after days of processions through the southwestern city of Ahvaz and the shrine cities of Qom and Mashhad as well as the capital Tehran.

