Australia bushfires in numbers

At least 10.3 million hectares burned, an estimated billion animals killed and 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted. These are just some of the startling figures that reveal the scale and devastation caused by the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia.

Advertising Read more

Around 2,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires and at least 26 people killed as of Wednesday, January 8, with 129 fires still burning in New South Wales and another 40 blazes in the state of Victoria.

Smoke from the fire has also travelled a remarkable distance, creating hazy skies 12,000 km away in South America.

The recovery effort is also likely to produce some eye-watering numbers. The Australian government has already pledged A$2 billion to fund reconstruction efforts, while A$700 million worth of insurance claims have already been made to cover lost and damaged property.