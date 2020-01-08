Live: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn gives first press conference since Japan escape

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn as he prepares to speak at a press conference in Beirut on January 8, 2020.

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, is holding a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday afternoon. This is the first time in over a year that Ghosn has spoken to the press.

The one-time auto industry star has said he will fight to restore his reputation, tarnished by accusations of criminal misconduct and by Nissan's struggles since his ouster.

Ghosn was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct when he slipped away from his Tokyo residence, crossed Japan on a bullet train and was smuggled onto charter jets that delivered him from Osaka to Lebanon via Istanbul. Ghosn has said he fled a rigged Japanese justice system after authorities delayed his trial into 2021.

The globe-trotting mogul, once a giant of the car industry, has given few media statements since he jumped bail and landed in his native Lebanon almost two weeks ago, in the latest shock twist to a gripping saga.

