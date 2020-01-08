Live: President Trump responds to the Iranian attacks on US forces in Iraq

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office at the White House on January 7, 2020.

Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America’s military presence in the region.

The retaliatory move is another dangerous escalation that could draw the region deeper into turmoil, despite insistence by Washington and Tehran that neither side wants war. US and Iraqi officials said there were no casualties among their forces.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made clear that Iran’s ballistic missile strikes were in revenge for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying and drew crowds of Iranians, said to number in the millions, to the streets to mourn him.

“Last night they received a slap,” Khamenei said in a speech after the missile strikes. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.”

“All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, “So far, so good” regarding casualties.

There were some indications that there would not be more immediate retaliation on either side.

