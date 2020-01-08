Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#CarlosGhosn
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
LIVEBLOG

LIVE: Reactions to Iran missile strikes targeting US forces in Iraq

Issued on: Modified:

What is said to be missiles are seen in the night sky, after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces, in this still image taken from a video shot at an unknown location on January 8, 2020.
What is said to be missiles are seen in the night sky, after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces, in this still image taken from a video shot at an unknown location on January 8, 2020. via REUTERS - IRAN PRESS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Iran struck back at the US early Wednesday for killing General Qassem Soleimani, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing US troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

Advertising
  • Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops early Wednesday in revenge for the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani. It is unclear if there were any casualties.
  • Responding to the attacks, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “All is well!” Trump said he would make a statement later Wednesday.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the strikes were “proportionate measures” in response to Soleimani’s killing.
     

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.