LIVE: Reactions to Iran missile strikes targeting US forces in Iraq
Issued on: Modified:
Iran struck back at the US early Wednesday for killing General Qassem Soleimani, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing US troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.
Advertising
- Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops early Wednesday in revenge for the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani. It is unclear if there were any casualties.
- Responding to the attacks, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “All is well!” Trump said he would make a statement later Wednesday.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the strikes were “proportionate measures” in response to Soleimani’s killing.
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label