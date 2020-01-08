Switzerland's Yule repeats with Madonna di Campiglio slalom win

Advertising Read more

Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) (AFP)

Switzerland's Daniel Yule won the Madonna di Campiglio slalom for the second year in a row Wednesday, beating out Henrik Kristoffersen and Clement Noel.

Yule topped the times after the opening run at the Italian resort and kept his nerve to hold off Norway's Kristoffersen, a prime contender for the overall World Cup title, by 0.15sec.

Frenchman Noel, the winner of Sunday's slalom in Zagreb, was third at 0.25sec.

Yule has only won two World Cup events in his career -- both at Madonna di Campiglio.

