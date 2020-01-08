Yule emulates Tomba with Madonna di Campiglio win

Advertising Read more

Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) (AFP)

Switzerland's Daniel Yule won the Madonna di Campiglio slalom for the second year in a row Wednesday, emulating Italian legend Alberto Tomba who also achieved the feat.

Yule, 26, beat off the challenge of Henrik Kristoffersen and Clement Noel to claim victory.

He topped the times after the opening run at the Italian resort and kept his nerve to hold off Norway's Kristoffersen, a prime contender for the overall World Cup title, by 0.15sec.

Frenchman Noel, the winner of Sunday's slalom in Zagreb, was third at 0.25sec.

Kristoffersen had been a back-to-back slalom winner at Madonna di Campiglio in 2015 and 2016 while Tomba was also a two-time winner in 1987 and 1988.

For Yule, his only two World Cup wins have come on the Italian '3Tre' slope.

"They should have more races here," said the champion.

"The course is incredible as are the fans. I'd love to race here every day."

Norwegian ace Kristoffersen engineered an impressive second run in the night-time event but a small mistake in the top section proved expensive.

Despite the 0.15sec deficit and a poor 19th place finish in the slalom in Zagreb, he now leads the overall World Cup slalom standings.

Noel was just eighth after the first run but clocked the best time on the second.

It was his third podium out of four slalom races this season.

"I am very, very happy with my second run," said the French racer.

"I always prefer to be first or second but after my opening run tonight, to finish on the podium is a great result."

Noel shrugged off losing top spot in the overall standings to Kristoffersen who he now trails by just two points.

Yule is third, a further 50 points adrift.

"It's important at the end of the season. It was super to ski (as leader) for the first time today.

"But it's important to be consistent and I have been in the mix each time or close to it. There are eight more slaloms left so we will see."

Another French skiier, Alexis Pinturault, was fifth on Wednesday and retains the overall World Cup lead.

However, he leads Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by just one point and Kristoffersen by four.

